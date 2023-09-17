Kyt Jimenez at the PBA Rookie Draft Combine. PBA Images.

MANILA — Kyt Jimenez has finally turned his PBA dreams into reality.

The 5-foot-11 fan favorite guard was drafted late in the 2023 Rookie Draft held at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig City, with the San Miguel Beermen choosing him as the 76th overall pick, but Jimenez said that it didn’t matter for he was realizing his childhood dreams

“Parang nasa langit na ako kasi pangarap ko to bata pa lang ako,” said the former MPBL star.

Jimenez started his hoops journey with the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, then eventually became a crowd-favorite when he joined the ‘Mav’s Phenomenal Basketball’ group.

Despite having these experiences under his belt, he still saw himself glued to the seats as the end of the draft was looming.

Still, Jimenez stressed that no matter what the outcome may be, he is already proud of what he has done for himself.

“For me, naka-mindset naman ako na yung focus ko is makuha man o hindi, at least nagawa ko yung role ko as a player at sa kung hanggang saan yung mararating ko as a basketball player,” he said.

And when he was called up to the stage as one of San Miguel’s few draftees this year, he couldn't help but get emotional as he will finally have the chance to play in the country’s biggest basketball league.

“Hindi ko expect na kukunin ako ng San Miguel. Pero naiiyak na lang ako na natawag yung pangalan ko kahit bandang huli na,” he said.

“Will ni Lord yun, kaya nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord.”

He also said that this achievement is also for all those who have been supporting him since he was playing in the amateur ranks.

“Kaya ako naglalaro is gusto ko ring makapagbigay inspirasyon sa kabataan at sa mga naghahangad na makaabot ng mataas na liga. Nakikita ko naman na natutulungan ko rin naman yung mga community ng basketball talaga,” expressed Jimenez.

“Hindi ko expect na hanggang sa pinakamataas na liga, sa PBA, nandyan pa ‘rin yung mga tao na sumusuporta sakin, ma-pick man ako o hindi, grabe pa rin yung suportang binibigay nila sakin.”

As for what he is looking forward when he joins the Beermen, it is having the opportunity to be with one of his role models in SMB star Terrence Romeo.

“Sobrang saya kasi sobrang tagal ko nang hindi nakakasama si Kuya Terrence. Nagkakausap lang kami, pero ngayon, magkakasama na ulit kami sa ensayo. Sobrang laki ng opportunity kasi mas marami pa akong matututunan sa kanya at sa mga beterano,” he said.