MANILA — Terrafirma Dyip is banking on Stephen Holt as one of the cornerstones of their franchise.

This, after the Dyip selected Holt as the top overall pick in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday afternoon at the Market! Market! in Taguig.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Holt has experience that spans over the NBA G League, NBL Australia, Spain, and other overseas leagues.

The 31-year-old Filipino-American hooper also went to St. Mary’s during his collegiate career.

Barring any setbacks or trades, Holt is expected to suit up for the Johnedel Cardel-led squad in the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup which would start on November 5.