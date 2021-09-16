Courtesy: Team Secret

MANILA -- (UPDATED) After their withdrawal from Masters: Berlin, Dispenser, Dubstep, Jessievash, Borkum, and Witz are heading to the German capital this year, as all-Pinoy squad Team Secret secured a slot for Valorant Champions to be held in December.

The former boys of Bren Esports will start their campaign under Team Secret in the biggest and last tournament in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit after Southeast Asian squad Paper Rex fell to European squad SuperMassive Blaze in the Masters: Berlin qualifiers.

Team Secret will be one of 16 competing teams gunning it out for the title as the best Valorant team in the world from December 2 to 12, 2021.

It seems that stars have aligned for the all-Pinoy roster, who were forced to drop from the VCT: Masters Berlin while under the Bren Esports banner due to visa issues. A week later, the squad departed from Bren Esports and were picked up by Europe-based Team Secret, keeping their circuit points with them.

The all-Pinoy squad were tied with Paper Rex in terms of circuit points. But with the Singaporean squad's early exit in VCT Masters: Berlin, Team Secret emerged as the qualified team, having finished VCT Challengers: SEA as the champions when they were still under the Bren Esports banner.

Team Secret's boys took to Twitter to react to the news:

Now we can show them what we can do 🙏 — Secret Witz (@Secret_Witz) September 15, 2021

Sana makadala ng longganisa sa berlin. 🤞 — Secret dispensaria (@Secret_dspnsr) September 15, 2021

Everyone deserves a second chance. https://t.co/a95VteWnIC — Secret BORKUM (@Secret_BORKUM) September 15, 2021

ROSTER:

Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan

Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Kevin "Dispenser" Te

Riley "witz" Go