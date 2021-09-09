JessieVash, Dubstep, BORKUM, Dispenser, witz, and head coach Gibo will now be bannering Team Secret's inaugural Valorant team. Courtesy: Team Secret

MANILA -- Team Secret is entering the Valorant scene with the kings of Southeast Asia.

European-based esports organization Team Secret announced it acquired Bren Esports' Valorant team, just a day after it was announced that it will be departing the Philippine-based organization.

This means Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, and Riley "witz" Go, along with head coach Gilbert "Gibo" Sales Jr., will be representing Team Secret.

With the announcement, the squad changed their Twitter usernames to be identified as members of Team Secret.

Team Secret's League of Legends: Wild Rift squad also consists of an all-Filipino roster.

They ended their campaign as Bren Esports with a win in the VCT Challengers SEA to take one of the slots in the biggest global tournament, the VCT Masters in Berlin, Germany -- becoming the first Filipino team to do so.

Unfortunately, they withdrew from the competition last week after issues regarding their travel papers -- barely a week before the September 9 tournament opener.

On September 8, Bren announced it was parting ways with its lineup, citing the players' decisions to “explore and review other possible opportunities.”

The same day, Team Secret announced it was entering the Valorant scene, sparking rumors that Bren's former lineup would be picked up.