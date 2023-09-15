Meralco takes Ginebra's place in EASL

The Meralco Bolts. PBA Images

MANILA -- The Meralco Bolts will take Barangay Ginebra Kings' spot in the East Asia Super League (EASL), which begins its first ever home-and-away season next month.

PBA Commissioner's Cup champion Ginebra was supposed to compete in the EASL, but several of its key players will be suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games.

Thus, the Bolts will join sister team Talk 'N Text in the EASL.

Meralco is clustered in Group B with the Golden Kings, Seoul SK Knights, and another debutant team New Taipei Kings.

The Tropang Giga are in Group A with the Chiba Jets, reigning Korean Basketball League champion Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, and P.League+ titlist Taipei Fubon Braves.

The new EASL season begins on Oct. 11.

"Filipino basketball fans can't wait to see TNT Tropang Giga and Meralco Bolts face off against the champions from other countries during this EASL season," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said.

"It's an opportunity to showcase the Filipino brand of play on the international stage and we're excited to continue our partnership with EASL in growing the sport we love in our region."