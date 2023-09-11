Terrence Romeo and Calvin Abueva are back in the Gilas Pilipinas fold. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas is starting to ramp up its preparations for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Among those present at the practice earlier today were National team returnees Terrence Romeo and Calvin Abueva.

The San Miguel and Magnolia stars last played for Gilas during the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in 2018, where the infamous Philippines-Australia brawl took place.

Also present at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City were 2023 World Cup pool members Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, RR Pogoy, Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Justine Brownlee, and Ange Kouame.

Also returning to the men’s national team are Stanley Pringle and Mo Tautuaa, while Jason Perkins finally got a call-up for the men’s five-on-five tournament after previously playing for Gilas in the 2019 Southeast Asian Ghames.

Gilas belongs to Group C of the men’s basketball event, and is joined by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the Jordan squad, Thailand, and Bahrain,

They will open their 2023 Asiad campaign on September 26 against Bahrain as they look to bounce back from their disappointing outing at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

