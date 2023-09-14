Abueva refuses to slow down despite hand injuries

Gilas Pilipinas' Calvin Abueva all smiles during their joint training session with the Gilas Women's team at Philsports Arena on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Calvin Abueva refused to be hampered by injuries as he continued to join Gilas Pilipinas' training for the coming Asian Games.

The Magnolia Hotshot reportedly dislocated both of his thumbs during their practice sessions, but he continued to play despite the the injuries.

"Okay naman," said "The Beast" shortly after their joint practice session with the Gilas women's team at Philsports Arena on Thursday.

"Pero 'wag na muna nating isipin 'yun kasi national team na to e. Trabaho muna tayo."

Abueva said they have been hard at work because of their limited training time ahead of the Asian Games, which kicks off Sept. 23 in Hangzhou.

"Hindi mo muna iindahin ang pagod, (kasi) short preparation lang para sa Asian games," said Abueva, who is expected to be the team's impact guy.

Abueva is also motivated in his return to the team since the last time he donned the national colors was in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

"It's with great pleasure para sa atin na nakabalik tayo at age 35," he said. "So I do my best kung anong p'wede nating ibigay."