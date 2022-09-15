Dlar during his debut MPL Indonesia game. Courtesy: MPL Indonesia.

MANILA - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera will be moving down to the ML:BB Developmental League in Indonesia, his team EVOS Legends announced, as the Indonesian pro league's playoff period nears.

Dlar will now join EVOS Icon, after five weeks of playing professionally in ML:BB Professional League - Indonesia (MPL Indonesia).

Dlarskie, who had a stacked career in Manila through various local and world championship appearances under Onic Philippines, was made to sit out most matches in his Indonesian pro stint, with mainstay Sebastian "Pendragon" Arthur starting for EVOS Legends.

In Indonesia, Dlar appeared in a couple of games: in EVOS Legends' 2-0 sweep against Geek Fam, where he faced former teammate Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and another Pinoy player Jaymark "JANAAQT" Lazaro; and in one game against Onic Esports, where he faced another former teammate, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol.

After being released by former squad Onic Philippines last July, Dlar made the move to Indonesia after being signed by the inaugural world champions in early August.

EVOS Legends is currently third in the MPL Indonesia Season 10 standings. A grand finals slot in the playoffs guarantees a slot into the M4 World Championships to be held in December.

Kairi's Onic Esports is currently the top-seeded pro league in Indonesia, followed by Aura Fire.

