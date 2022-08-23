MPL Indonesia

MANILA - Jaymark "JANAAQT" Lazaro and Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera helped lead their respective teams to victory in MPL Indonesia as they debuted in the league over the weekend.

Dlar and EVOS Legends first spoiled JANAAQT's entry to MPL Indonesia with a clean sweep over Geek Fam.

The "General" went flawless in both games with his Uranus.

Geek Fam, though, with the help of Hadess, and Dlar's former teammate, Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, led the squad to their first victory in 17 matches with a 2-0 sweep of Rebellion the next day.

JANAAQT even earned the Daily MVP award in the league after the feat.

After winning 2-1 against Aura Fire, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdlesol and the rest of Onic Esports fell against rivals RRQ Hoshi in an "El Clasico" match the next day. RRQ Hoshi has fellow Pinoy Michael "Arcadia" Bocado as its analyst.

Kairi, using utility core heroes, failed to crack a kill in the three-game series.

Meanwhile, Burn x Flash led by Pinoy coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon and gold laner Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara keep the solo 2nd spot in MPL Cambodia, sweeping DG Quantum (2-0) and eking out a draw against Team Max (1-1).

In Malaysia, Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales had to sit out Team SMG's win against Team Haq, citing mental health reasons.

"Pinili ko lang muna magpahinga, medyo hindi kasi okay mental health ko now, baka makaapekto lang ako sa team. Babawi ako next week," Hate said.