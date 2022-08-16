Mobile Legends: Hadess to join Baloyskie in Geek Fam

Courtesy: Geek Fam's YouTube channel

MANILA - Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro will join Indonesia's Geek Fam, confirming speculations about the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang jungler's move overseas.

Geek Fam revealed the jungler's inclusion in their lineup through a video posted on their YouTube channel, Monday afternoon. Following the move, he will use the in-game name (IGN) "JANAAQT"

Hadess will join former Onic Philippines player Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, who already started his pro career in Indonesia last week.

Hadess will be an integral part to the team's rebuild, as they claw their way back from a winless opening week in MPL Indonesia.

Hadess last played for Echo Philippines.

Starting his career in MPL Philippines under Cignal Ultra during Season 6, he made his move to Aura Philippines where he became an integral cog in their third place finish in Season 7.

He last played in Season 8, when Aura Philippines was renamed to Echo Philippines, before being sidelined in Season 9.

The Tiebreaker Times earlier reported that he would be making the move to Geek Fam overseas alongside Baloyskie.

