Mobile Legends: Onic PH stuns Aura PH in thrilling MPL7 'El Clasico' match

Execration books MPL7 playoff ticket at the expense of LPE

MANILA - Onic PH avenged their loss in their last El Clasico matchup against Aura PH with a 2-1 reverse sweep in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

Behind a stellar performance by Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol's Selena, Onic PH completed the reverse sweep in a long but dominating one-sided Game 3.

Kairi took home the MVP award for Game 3, coming out unscathed with 9 kills, 7 assists, and an 82 percent kill participation to his name.

Even with seven of their turrets wiped out, Onic PH was able to turn Game 2 around to their favor 15 minutes into the game by grouping together and pushing towards the mid lane to level the series with the help of Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales performance as Lancelot, who took the MVP award in Game 2.

AuraPH had struggled in the early parts of game 1 in terms of durability, with some players raking in a lot of deaths early into the game.

But the purchase of defensive items such as Athena’s shield kept the team afloat in crucial fights to counter the high damage output of Onic PH squad with Jason “Jay” Torculas' Silvana and Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog's Chang’e.

Aura PH will remain atop the group A standings with the results.

Onic PH will remain at fourth place behind defending champs Bren Esports with 17 points.

Onic PH and Bren Esports are tied in terms of tournament points but Bren Esports hold an advantage with a 15-13 total win-loss game record.

Meanwhile, Execration has booked a playoff ticket at the expense of Laus Playbook Esports, who are sent out of playoff contention after a 2-0 sweep in the earlier game.

LPE looked to even out the Game 1, with the help ofJay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan's Chang'e. But a lord team fight 13 minutes into the game turned things around in favor of Execration, banking behind Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic and Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez's stellar performances as Yve and Hayabusa, respectively.

Game 2 was seemingly one-sided game in favor of Execration, as LPE struggled to farm in the early-game. At one point in the mid-game, Execration was able to amass a 6,000 gold lead versus LPE.

LPE, which qualified in MPL7 through a qualifying tournament, are at 5th place in Group B with 8 points.

Execration will face Aura PH Sunday evening, while LPE will look to end their campaign with a win against Work Auster Force.

ROSTER:

ONIC PH - Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio

AURA PH - Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura, Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales, Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno