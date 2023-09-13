V-League: Lady Tams complete elims sweep, downs UE

Photo from V-League Media Bureau

MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws are headed to the playoffs with a perfect 7-0 slate in the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge.

The Lady Tamaraws thwarted the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in four sets,16-25, 28-26, 25-13, 25-21 to finish the elimination round on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Chenie Tagaod ended with 16 points, 13 of which came from attacks, along with two blocks and a service ace, to propel FEU to the top spot.

"Siguro gumana 'yung team chemistry namin at nagka-intindihan kaming lahat sa gusto naming mangyari. Yun nga lang, sa mga bagay na dapat naming ma-control, tulad ng mga errors, kailangang trabahuhin pa talaga," said interim head coach Manolo Refugia.

Mitzi Panangin found her mark in the middle with 13 markers, while Jaz Ellarina added 12 coming off the bench.

Casiey Dongallo once again led the Lady Red Warriors with 25 points, but it was not enough as the squad slipped to 5-2.

In the men’s play, Ateneo Blue Eagles secured the second semifinal berth after beating the National University Bulldogs in straight sets, including an overwhelming third-set win, 25-23, 26-24, 25-9.

Ken Batas dominated the court with 17 points, including crucial kills during the closely contested second set.

"I was happy na kinapitan nila 'yung (second set). Sumunod sila sa game plan namin na kailangan lang naming mag-serve ng maayos at 'yung target, and everything else will follow," head coach Timothy Sto. Tomas said.

Jian Salarzon contributed 14 points, including three blocks, while Amil Pacinio finished with nine points.

Jade Disquitado bounced back with 11 markers, but he was the only Bulldog in double digits, as Michaelo Buddin was limited to just nine.

The Bulldogs now find themselves at 3-3 and in a must-win situation against the also-ran San Beda University to keep their semifinals hopes alive.

Meanwhile, FEU men revived its playoff hopes with a convincing three-set victory, too, over Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.

The Tamaraws finished the preliminary round with a 4-3 record, but their fate hinged on the last two playing dates, with four other teams vying for position and the remaining semifinal tickets.

All 14 players nominated by FEU for the match saw court action, with Saavedra leading the charge with 16 points, consisting of 15 attacks and a service ace. Setter Ariel Cacao played a significant role with 19 excellent sets and three attacks.