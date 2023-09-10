V-League: Ybañez stars as UST hands Ateneo its first loss

The UST Golden Spikers. UAAP Media

MANILA -- Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez shone on both ends of the floor, steering the University of Santo Tomas to a four-set triumph over the Ateneo de Manila University, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Golden Spikers dominated the fourth set to claim a 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15 win, putting them at the top of the league standings in the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge heading into the final day of the eliminations.

UST fended off the Blue Eagles in the first two sets but needed to bounce back from a lackluster outing in the third to rack up their fifth straight win.

"Of all the teams, sila talaga pinag-aralan namin. I gave time to scout them, kaya lang nung third set, nag-relax, tinamad, half-hearted lang 'yung effort," said UST coach Odjie Mamon of their mindset against Ateneo.

"But we still have one more game para mag-number 1 kami," he added.

Ybañez delivered 23 points on 18 kills and also had four blocks -- including the match-clinching rejection. Rainier Flor put in a 13-point game, majority of which he delivered in the second and third sets.

Ken Batas again spearheaded the Blue Eagles’ assault with 16 points, all coming from attacks, while Amil Pacinio added 14 markers, including a couple of aces as the Blue Eagles absorbed their first loss after storming to four straight victories.

In the first men's game, Perpetual Help shook off a letdown in the second set to stun National University, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, and boost their hopes of advancing to the semifinals.

Reigning NCAA MVP Louie Ramirez marked his return to the Las Piñas-based squad with a fiery 30-point performance, highlighted by 28 kills with his last blast clinching the victory for the Altas.

Jade Disquitado paced the Bulldogs with 15 points, but the Altas held Michaelo Buddin to just eight markers as the defending champions dropped to 3-2 for joint third with the La Salle Green Spikers.

Perpetual Help improved to 3-3.