V-League: Lady Tams eye elims sweep vs Lady Warriors

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws are one win away from sweeping the elimination round of the 2023 V-League Women’s Challenge Cup – but they have to hurdle one last feisty opponent.

The Lady Tamaraws attempt to keep their unbeaten record intact when they face the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors to cap the elimination round at the Paco Arena in Manila City Wednesday.

FEU repulsed last year's bronze medalists, the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers, in four sets last Friday to move within a win from dominating the single-round eliminations among eight teams.

But the Lady Warriors are expected to go all-out to boost their own semis drive and force a tie at the top of the standings at 6-1.

Gametime is at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, the chase for the semis berths in the men's side heats up as FEU men take on Emilio Aguinaldo College at 10 a.m. followed by National University colliding against Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles at noon.

The Tamaraws and the Bulldogs are tied with the De La Salle University and Perpetual Help for third with 3-2 identical cards heading to the last two elims playdate.