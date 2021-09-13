In a move that stunned the local esports community, TNC Predator, arguably the country's best all-Filipino Dota 2 team as of the moment, will release its full roster on Sept. 15, the organization announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, TNC announced that Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte, Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Marvin "Boomy" Rushton will be free agents starting Wednesday.

TNC's last appearance was at the Southeast Asian qualifiers of The International 10 (TI10).

The International is the biggest annual tournament in Dota 2, which will take place this year on Oct. 7-17 in Romania, with a $40 million record prize pool.

They were a game short of qualifying into TI10, with the all-Filipino team gaining a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series versus Fnatic in the grand finals. However, they lost the next three games, suffering an agonizing reverse sweep, 3-2.

No all-Pinoy team will join the prestigious TI10 as a result.

TNC also experienced heartbreak at the WePlay Animajor that took place in June this year.

North American team Evil Geniuses, with a Pinoy player named Abed "Abed" Yusop, eliminated them at the 7-8th place in the Dota 2 Major.

These losses prompted them to take a break at the professional scene. The management initially announced on July 26 that they will "recharge and realign for the next TI season," with Pinoy fans hoping that they will indeed bounce back from the defeats.

However, months later, TNC decided to let go of its full roster.

TNC says the management and the players have "come to an agreement that this would be the best decision moving forward."

Mid player Armel says "[it's] been truly an honor to be part of this org," and he has "grown as a player & as an individual," thanking TNC for its contribution to his journey as a professional player.

4 YRS of ups & down with the team, its been truly an honor to be part of this org. I've grown as a player & as an individual. Wherever I'll go, I will always use what they taught me. Thank you TNC and my teammates for everything! https://t.co/yXr5zFTV3T — Armel Tabios (@armeldoto) September 13, 2021

Position 4 ace player Tims also thanked TNC Predator in a tweet.

Their carry player, Gabbi, also thanked the team, posting several pictures of him with the team's accomplishments.

"Everything has been a lesson learned," he said.

An exclusive interview regarding the roster release will be televised on TNC Pro Team's official Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m.

