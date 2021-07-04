PH teams absent in TI10, fall short in qualifiers

No All-Filipino team will attend the largest DOTA 2 tournament worldwide in August as they fell short in the race to claim a spot in the recently concluded qualifiers.

This was after PH team TNC Predator surrendered to Fnatic, suffering three straight losses to their long-time rivals in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.

The run was near perfect but we came out just one game short. The chance to win TI is not meant for us this year.



TNC will sign out for now but we will be back, more eager than ever later this year to claim the crown of SEA once more. #AlwaysRise pic.twitter.com/422IZ9vVMn — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) July 3, 2021

TNC fought against Fnatic in a best-of-5 series in the Grand Finals of The International 10 (TI10): SEA qualifier, with the Filipino team taking a huge 2-0 lead at the start of the match up.

Fnatic, however, claimed the last three games of the series, cementing their claim as the representative of SEA in the upcoming tournament.

Out of 15 teams in the qualifiers, six were from the Philippines: TNC Predator, Execration, OB Esports x Neon (Neon), Smart Omega, Cignal Ultra, and ex-South Built Esports (SBE).

TNC finished the highest among the PH teams, securing the second place, followed by Execration at fourth place.

Neon sat at the 5th-6th spot while Smart Omega and Cignal Ultra settled at the 9th-12th place. SBE exited the tournament early, placing at the 13th-15th place.

Even though the PH teams will sit out TI10, five Pinoy players are still present in the competition as they play for international teams.

▪ "Abed" Azel Yusop - Evil Geniuses

▪ Djardel Jicko "DJ" Mampusti - Fnatic

▪ "Karl" Jayme - T1

▪ Carlo "Kuku" Palad - T1

▪ Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto - Fnatic

TI10 is an annual DOTA 2 event organized by valve wherein teams from different regions battle each other to claim the cash prize and the Aegis of the Immortal.

The International 10 was supposed to be held last August 18, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden but was delayed to August 2021 due to the pandemic.