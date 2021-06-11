DOTA 2: Evil Geniuses, Abed eliminate TNC Predator in WePlay AniMajor

All-Filipino team TNC Predator ended their WePlay AniMajor lower bracket run after they lost to North American team Evil Geniuses 2-1 Friday night.

Part of the team which knocked out TNC is Cavite-raised DOTA 2 star Abed Azel “Abed” Yusop.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series was a stomp, with TNC getting only 3 kills on the scoreboard versus EG’s 36.

The Filipinos only got their first kill score at the 20-minute mark when they slaughtered Daryl Koh "iceiceice" Pei Xiang’s Viper in a clash at the bottom lane.

EG eventually secured the first game in just under 30 minutes.

TNC, however, forced a third game with Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios wiping out the Singapore Major finalists in a skirmish at the middle lane late in the second match.

However, the Filipino esports crew failed to complete a comeback.

Abed’s Ember Spirit was a tour de force, securing a 12-1-14 streak in Game 3.

The Nature's Prophet of Artour "Arteezy" Babaev was also overfarmed, earning a whooping 51,000 net worth on the hero which propelled the North American squad to the series victory.

Despite TNC's loss, Filipino fans may still enjoy the heroics of 3 remaining Pinoy professional players in the WePlay AniMajor. Aside from EG's Abed who survived the elimination series, T1's Carlo "Kuku" Palad and Karl Jayme are still in the competition.

Earlier in the tournament, fellow all-Filipino team Execration was also stamped out in the wildcard of the AniMajor.

TNC earned a total of $12,500 USD in the tournament.

The series defeat also signified the end of the Pinoy team’s bid for a direct invitation to The International, Dota 2’s biggest annual event.

The 10th iteration of The International (TI10) will showcase a record $40 million prize pool in August.

TNC carry player Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte said in a tweet that it is "time to work harder than eve(r) before for TI," and greeted Evil Geniuses with a "good game".

Time to work harder than even before for TI GGs @EvilGeniuses — Gabbi (@gabbidoto) June 11, 2021

TNC Predator will face Southeast Asian powerhouse Fnatic, co-Pinoy teams OB.Neon, Smart Omega and Execration, among others in the TI10 regional qualifiers.

ROSTERS:

TNC PREDATOR: Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte, Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, Marvin "Boomy" Rushton

EVIL GENIUSES: Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, Abed Azel "Abed" Yusop, Daryl Koh "iceiceice" Pei Xiang, Andreas Franck "Cr1t-" Nielsen, Tal "Fly" Aizik