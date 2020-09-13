Boxing: Albert Pagara signs 'advisory deal' with MTK Global

Filipino boxer Albert Pagara. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Albert Pagara, who rose to prominence through the "Pinoy Pride" series of ALA Boxing, has now signed an advisory deal with MTK Global and D4G Promotions.

He teams up with MTK Global and D4G Promotions in a collaborative effort, after having his career guided by ALA Promotions.

The local promotion had thrown in the towel last August, closing its business as it reeled from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the non-renewal of the ABS-CBN broadcast franchise. The Pinoy Pride series were broadcast by ABS-CBN since 2006.

The outfit released all of its boxers, including the 26-year-old Pagara who previously held the inter-continental version of the WBO super bantamweight title.

"I am really excited to join MTK Global and D4G Promotions. It's a great honor to be part of the same team as some of the biggest names in professional boxing, so I am happy and thankful for this opportunity," said Pagara, who has a 32-1 win-loss record, with 23 knockouts.

"I have a good record and I'm pleased with what I've achieved so far, but I feel I can still do so much more. That's why I signed up with MTK Global and D4G Promotions," he added.

Pagara, whose older brother Jason is also a boxer, gave credit to ALA Promotions for kick starting his career, and is now pinning his hopes on MTK Global and D4G Promotions to take him further.

"I hope to soon fight for a title," he said. "I know MTK Global and D4G Promotions will help me in this regard. I have complete trust in them to help me achieve my dreams."

Paul Gibson, the chief strategy officer of MTK Global, called Pagara a "fantastic addition" to their super bantamweight stable. Pagara, nicknamed "Prince Albert," is also the first Filipino boxer to sign with them.

He may not be the last, as Gibson said they are "determined to work with Filipino stars like Albert and help take them to the next level."

Meanwhile, Ahmed A. Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said they believe they can help Pagara achieve his dream of becoming a world champion.

"He's an extremely exciting talent, and we're looking forward to seeing him showcase his skills when he returns to the ring in the near future," said Seddiqi.

Pagara last fought in November 2018, knocking out Ghana's George Krampah in a fight card held in Cebu City.