ALA Boxing throws in the towel amid pandemic, ABS-CBN woes

MANILA -- ALA Boxing Promotions, which produces the popular Pinoy Pride boxing series, is throwing in the towel after 35 years.

ALA is closing both its promotional outfit and its boxing gym, which produced some of the country's well-known fighters such as Donnie Nietes, Albert Pagara, Z Gorres, Rey "Boom Boom" Bautista and Milan Melindo.

"ALA Boxing (ALA Promotions and ALA Gym) would like to say farewell and thank you to our supporters from all over the world," it said in an announcement.

"The pandemic and the closure of our longtime broadcast network partner ABS-CBN, has affected the overall situation and future of the company."

ALA Boxing was established by Cebu boxing patron Antonio L. Aldeguer in 1985, and was later managed by his son Michael, who took over in 2006.

It created the popular Pinoy Pride series and became the first Asian promoter to stage events in the United States after its successful Middle East venture.

"Local boxing just took a direct hit on the chin. ALA was not just about boxing, it was about keeping kids off the streets and giving them a path, a goal in life," lamented fight analyst Ed Tolentino.

"Saving a prayer for the boxers, staff and everyone in ALA. I hope that this is just a knockdown and that they will be able to beat the count."

