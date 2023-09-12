PBA Esports organizer says league for NBA 2k24 in pipeline

Courtesy: NBA 2k24

Mounting an NBA 2k league is in PBA Esports’ pipeline, one of its organizers said.

In the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum Tuesday, Dark League Studios chief executive officer AC Valdenor said mounting a league for the game, which came out last Friday, is part of their plans.

"It's very timely. We are working on the licenses. We are creating a timing when to talk to them. Kasi right now the focus of the PBA Esports is the community, ro bring a bigger community. Ang plano ng PBA is to touch base sa mga may big communities muna," Valdenor said.

However, he noted that they still have to study a proper roadmap for establishing the league.

"We have plans to talk to NBA 2k24 by next year. PBA is about basketball; we want to put it in an esports level po. Definitely there's a plan. But when we do it, we want our counterpart to be ready. We want to be heard of our plans in terms of being heard," Valdenor said.

He added: "It's about the preparation. We just don't want to go in... We want to make sure na if we get them, we prepare the people and we wanna make sure na there's a roadmap. Papunta doon."

This comes weeks after E-Gilas ruled the eFIBA Season 1 for Southeast Asia.

PBA Esports, organized by Dark League Studios, in 2023 has had leagues for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and the PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds.

In the forum, PBA Esports reiterated that it was committed to bridging the gap between traditional and electronic sports, as esports continues to find it’s footing post-pandemic.

"Hindi lang po si PBA ang nag-be-benefit. Ang esports ay nag-be-benefit because again PBA Esports came in to reintroduce the PBA to the younger generation. Pero mayroon din po kasing significance ang PBA. Napakalaking establishment ng PBA," Dan "Leo" Cubangay, Dark League Studios brand manager said.