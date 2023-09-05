Home  >  Sports

PBA Esports sets up franchised tournament for PUBG

Posted at Sep 05 2023 04:07 PM

MANILA - The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will set up an esports tournament for hit Battle Royale game PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG). 

PBA Esports Bakbakan will have a PUBG division held from September 7 (online) to September 8 (Ayala Malls Feliz).

Competing in the tournament are the following teams:

  • San Miguel Beermen (Sin Mamba)
  • Blackwater Bossing (West Point Mamba Esports)
  • Terrafirma Dyip Basketball (NVExELVS)
  • Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Dread Hellscream)
  • Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (Warhugs Asura)
  • Meralco Bolts (Harame Bro)
  • NLEX Road Warriors (Hatdog PH)
  • Converge FiberXers (Built Different Esports)
  • Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Dread)
  • NorthPort Batang Pier (Enigma)
  • Barangay Ginebra Kings (Infamous Esports)
  • TNT Tropang GIGA (Melora Redrum) 

PBA Esports previously had a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang league, where the TNT emerged as the champions. 

PBA Esports Bakbakan is done with gaming grassroots organization Dark League Studios. 

