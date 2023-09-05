PBA Esports sets up franchised tournament for PUBG

MANILA - The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will set up an esports tournament for hit Battle Royale game PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG).
PBA Esports Bakbakan will have a PUBG division held from September 7 (online) to September 8 (Ayala Malls Feliz).
Competing in the tournament are the following teams:
- San Miguel Beermen (Sin Mamba)
- Blackwater Bossing (West Point Mamba Esports)
- Terrafirma Dyip Basketball (NVExELVS)
- Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Dread Hellscream)
- Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (Warhugs Asura)
- Meralco Bolts (Harame Bro)
- NLEX Road Warriors (Hatdog PH)
- Converge FiberXers (Built Different Esports)
- Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Dread)
- NorthPort Batang Pier (Enigma)
- Barangay Ginebra Kings (Infamous Esports)
- TNT Tropang GIGA (Melora Redrum)
PBA Esports previously had a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang league, where the TNT emerged as the champions.
PBA Esports Bakbakan is done with gaming grassroots organization Dark League Studios.