PBA Esports sets up franchised tournament for PUBG

MANILA - The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will set up an esports tournament for hit Battle Royale game PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG).

PBA Esports Bakbakan will have a PUBG division held from September 7 (online) to September 8 (Ayala Malls Feliz).

Competing in the tournament are the following teams:

San Miguel Beermen (Sin Mamba)

Blackwater Bossing (West Point Mamba Esports)

Terrafirma Dyip Basketball (NVExELVS)

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Dread Hellscream)

Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (Warhugs Asura)

Meralco Bolts (Harame Bro)

NLEX Road Warriors (Hatdog PH)

Converge FiberXers (Built Different Esports)

Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Dread)

NorthPort Batang Pier (Enigma)

Barangay Ginebra Kings (Infamous Esports)

TNT Tropang GIGA (Melora Redrum)

PBA Esports previously had a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang league, where the TNT emerged as the champions.

PBA Esports Bakbakan is done with gaming grassroots organization Dark League Studios.