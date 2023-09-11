PBA moves opening of new season to Nov. 5

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The PBA will open its 48th season on November 5, 2023, to allow players who will participate in the Asian Games more time to rest and recover.

The PBA initially scheduled the opening of its new season on October 15 but announced the change on Monday.

"Hindi biro ang sakripisyo nila kaya dapat lang bigyan natin sila ng sapat na panahon para makapagpahinga," said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. "Gusto rin natin makapaghanda ang mga teams para sa darating na season."

PBA players are expected to make up the bulk of the Gilas Pilipinas team that will compete in the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this month. Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone has also been tapped to call the shots for the squad.

The national team held its first practice on Monday, with Calvin Abueva and Terrence Romeo among those who participated.

While the opening has been pushed back, the Draft Combine and the Annual Draft will proceed as scheduled according to Marcial.

The Draft Combine is set on September 12 and 13 at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City, while the Annual Draft will be held on September 17 at the Market Market in Taguig City.

A record 128 Aspirants have applied for the Draft, including 31 Fil-foreign players.

