Rivero, Winston lead record number of PBA Draft applicants

Ricci Rivero, Schonny Winston, Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso are among the record number of applicants for the PBA Draft. UAAP Media/PBA Images/File.

MANILA -- A total of 128 players have applied for the PBA Rookie Draft, the league announced on Monday.

Among those who submitted their applications ahead of the September 10 deadline were former UAAP stars Ricci Rivero, Schonny Winston and Zavier Lucero, along with NCAA standouts Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso.

Also applying for the draft were: Keith Datu, Luis Villegas, Ken Tuflin, Stephen Holt, Kim Aurin, Raphael Cu, Henry Galinato, Dominick Fajardo, Kemark Carino, Sherwin Concepcion, and James Kwekuteye.

The total is a new record for the league, surpassing the 97 applicants for the Season 46 draft. The 31 Fil-foreign applicants is also a new all-time high.

The list may still be trimmed, depending on the outcome of the Draft Combine on September 12 and 13 at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

The PBA Rookie Draft is scheduled for September 17, with TerraFirma making the first pick, followed by Blackwater.

