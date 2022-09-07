The Gilas Pilipinas Women Under-18 team. FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Under-18 team will advance to the 2022 FIBA U-18 Asian Championship semifinals following a 110-28 beating of Maldives on Wednesday.

It was the Pinays' third straight win since beating Thailand, 65-50, and Samoa, 66-59.

Louna Ozar paced Gilas with 22 points on 11-of-15 field goal shooting, while Ryhanna Calvert and Kate Bobadilla scored 17 points each.

Calvert completed the tally with 11 boards and 7 steals.

The Pinays held the Maldivians to just 10-out-of-40 field goal shooting, even as they forced the opposing team to commit 64 turnovers.

Ana Aminath Simad led Maldives with 15 points.

The win earned the Pinays an outright semis berth.

The semifinals will begin this Saturday.

