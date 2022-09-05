The Gilas Pilipinas Women Under-18 team. FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Women Under-18 are off to a winning start in Division B of the FIBA Under-18 Women's Asian Championship, pulling away for a 65-50 victory against Thailand on Monday night at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore, India.

The Gilas Women dominated the fourth quarter, 22-12, to turn what had been a slim 43-38 lead into a comfortable victory.

Kate Bobadilla led the way for the young Filipinas with 22 points, while Louna Ozar had 11 rebounds.

Neither team shot well, with the Philippines making 31.25% of its shots while Thailand made just 25.81%. But the Gilas Women were effective in transition, turning the Thais' 29 turnovers into 27 points.

Though the Filipinas led all the way, Thailand got as close as one point, 35-34, midway through the third period off a triple by Supawadee Aupatam.

But Kristan Yumul nailed a big triple off her own with three minutes to go, and the Filipinas ended the third quarter on a strong note via another three-pointer from Camille Nolasco.

That set up their big fourth quarter, as the Filipinas took the early lead in Group A.

The top team in each group will go straight to the semifinals, while the second- and third-seeded teams will figure in a qualifying phase for a slot in the Final 4. The winner of Division B will earn promotion to Division A of FIBA Asia.

The Filipinas are back in action on Tuesday against Samoa.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 65 -- Bobadilla 22, Yumul 10, Sugapong 9, Ozar 8, Nolasco 8, Loon 6, Heyn 0, Udal 0, Abraham 0, Calvert 0, Villarin 0.

THAILAND 50 -- Hewchaiyaphum 10, Aupatam 9, Chipcharoenrat 8, Sinlapawisut 7, Rengrew 5, Goldemann 4, Sakaret 3, Patthanauckkaranon 2, Ketsiri 2, Manyum 0, Janokun 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 30-25, 43-38, 65-50.