POC pushing hard for changes in nat'l team rosters to Asiad

POC President Bambol Tolentino watches the FIBA World Cup game between USA and Jordan in Pasay City on August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has advised the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) of possible changes to the rosters of certain national teams.

This was done during the pre-delegation registration meeting (DRM) that was conducted online on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the national teams that would most likely change their rosters is the Gilas Pilipinas squad, with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the PBA set to announce the official lineup on Thursday. The POC initially submitted a lineup that included seven holdovers from the Gilas team to the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"We are pushing hard for the changes in the rosters of some of our national teams to guarantee that they finish strong in the games," said POC President and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

The Philippines is sending 395 athletes who will see action in 40 sports in Hangzhou. The list was already submitted to the HAGOC ahead of the deadline for the Entry by Names last July 25.

Tolentino said that the final DRM in Hangzhou on September 17 would determine if the changes have been approved.

"The POC has already advised the HAGOC of the possible change in the composition of the Philippine delegation and let’s hope that the changes would be approved. We are insisting hard," he said.

The DRM is a crucial meeting between a national Olympic committee and the games organizer—Olympics, Asian Games, Southeast Asian Games, among others—covering not only the members of the delegation but major concerns including travel, accommodation, local transport and logistical arrangements.



RELATED VIDEO