LOOK: Kalei Mau sizzles in Hawaii Swim Show

Photos from Kalei Mau's Instagram account

Volleyball star Kalei Mau turned heads not on the volleyball court but in a fashion show in Hawaii.

Mau stunned netizens on social media after dropping some snaps of her modeling stint in the Hawaii Swim Show.

On Instagram, the volleyball player packed her jersey and flexed her curves as she strutted the runway that highlighted swimwear pieces.

Mau, who played collegiate volleyball for University of Arizona in the United States, has played club volleyball in the Philippines since 2018, when she signed for what was then the Cocolife Asset Managers.

She moved to F2 Logistics in 2019, winning the 2019 All-Filipino Conference with the Cargo Movers where she also emerged as Most Valuable Player.

When the 2020 season of the Philippine Superliga was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mau returned to the US and eventually played for Changos de Naranjito in Puerto Rico in 2021.

The athlete, whose mother is a Filipino, was born in Hawaii. She suited up for the Philippine national team in 2019 for the ASEAN Grand Prix.

RELATED VIDEO