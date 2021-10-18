After playing for the Philippines in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, Kalei Mau will return to action for F2 Logistics. Eddy Phongphakthana, Asian Volleyball Confederation

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American volleyball star Kalei Mau is set to play for F2 Logistics in the upcoming PNVF Champions League, but her next move after that remains up in the air.

Mau, 26, is coming off a stint with the Philippines in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand, and has already joined the Cargo Movers in their bubble training camp ahead of the Champions League.

The league, organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), will take place on November 13-19 and feature eight teams, some of which compete in the professional Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and some of which are based in the provinces.

"My next move is going to be playing with F2 in the Champions League, next month. Actually when I get out of quarantine, I'm already headed down to the bubble to start training with F2," Mau told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play" last Saturday.

"I'm really excited for that," she added. "And then, afterwards, we'll see."

Mau has flatly denied the statement made by PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara that she has signed a deal to play in Turkey in the upcoming season, and clarified that she is still considering offers.

She also remains open to playing in the next PVL conference that is tentatively scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

"I never said that I was gonna be playing in Turkey," said Mau. "I mean, I've been open to a lot of offers in other countries, just because I just love experience, and I love playing overseas."

"It's been very uncertain in the Philippines. I've been kind of interested in hearing what other countries and teams have to offer," she added.

Mau, who played collegiate volleyball for University of Arizona in the United States, has played club volleyball in the Philippines since 2018, when she signed for what was then the Cocolife Asset Managers. She moved to F2 Logistics in 2019, winning the 2019 All-Filipino Conference with the Cargo Movers where she also emerged as Most Valuable Player.

When the 2020 season of the Philippine Superliga was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mau returned to the US and eventually played for Changos de Naranjito in Puerto Rico earlier this year.

While the PVL remains in her plans, there's no assurance that Mau will be in F2 Logistics colors when the next conference comes around.

"I'm still negotiating with teams for the PVL conference in February," she revealed.

"They're one of the leagues that I'm thinking about," she added. "(I'm) really just trying to figure out what's gonna be my best bet, and what's the best move for me and my career."

F2 Logistics skipped the recent PVL Open Conference, held in a bubble in Ilocos Norte, citing injuries to key players. Chery Tiggo, bannered by sisters Jaja and Dindin Santiago, emerged as champions in the league's first-ever tournament as a professional outfit.