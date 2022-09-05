Yeng Guiao – pictured in this 2016 game with Rain Or Shine – returns to the Elasto Painters' fold. PBA Media Bureau/file

It didn’t take much time before Yeng Guiao finds a new team – and he is headed home to a team he led to two championships.

Just a few days after mutually parting ways with the NLEX Road Warriors, a team he coached for six seasons, the veteran bench tactician had agreed to return to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters as coach of the team to shore up the franchise’s coaching staff.

The announcement was made by Rain or Shine’s official Facebook right after the team officially signed up the seven-time PBA champion coach.

“Coach Yeng Guaio was the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters' Head Coach from 2011 to 2016. He led the team to 6 Finals appearances and 2 Championships; the 2012 Governor's Cup and the 2016 Commissioner's Cup. Now, he returns to coach a new generation of Elasto Painters. Only Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, and Jewel Ponferrada remain from the last team Coach Yeng was part of #BayanNgROS, let's show some love and welcome back Coach Yeng Guiao!

#ROSCulture #PBAGameTayoDito,” the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters posted in their official Facebook account.

In a telephone interview, Guiao told ABS-CBN how grateful he was to the Rain or Shine organization.

“Malaki ang utang na loob ko kina Boss Raymond and Boss Terry (Que). I’m grateful with their enthusiasm. Si Boss Raymond nga, kararating niya lang nung Saturday night, then tinawagan niya ako ng morning of the next day and we met in the afternoon. Ganoon kabilis,” Guiao said. “When I tested the market, I was wondering nga if I will be able to coach this conference, next conference or next year.

“Pero matagal na rin talaga kami magkasama. It feels like déjà vu. I think mga six years ko rin naman na-coached itong team na ito and malalim na rin yung pinagsamahan namin. We’re like family here.”

Even when Guiao was already coaching NLEX, Rain or Shine still tried to find an opportunity getting itself associated with the fiery, multi-titled coach and in 2018, when the organization had an opportunity supporting the national team to the Asian Games, it brought its old coach to handle the squad then bannered by Jordan Clarkson.

Guiao will join Caloy Garcia and the team’s previous coach, Chris Gavina, in the coaching staff, but even as he sees a seamless transition as both these coaches had inherited the things that they’ve previously been doing with Rain or Shine before the veteran mentor left to assume the coaching job in NLEX, the fiery mentor believes it’s going to be a work in progress before the squad reaches its playoff contender status.

He explained to Rain or Shine management that it needs to be a little more patient as it will take a little more time to develop the team in becoming a playoff contender following the changes made.

“Halos wala namang pagbabago sa system, it’s similar to what they’re doing, but just like in any other team, there will be changes once a new coach takes over,” said Guiao. “So I asked management to be a little more patient in the development of the team.”