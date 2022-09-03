PBA Media Bureau

After 5 years with NLEX, coach Yeng Guiao said goodbye to the Road Warriors.

The 63-year-old coach left the team in good terms, although he admitted being quite sad with the parting.

"I take the opportunity to thank my coaching staff. Then ang mga players, malungkot kahapon kinausap ko sila, nagpaalam ako," said Guiao in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

"Malungkot pero kasama yan sa buhay ng coach. Pagkapasok mo sa unang araw ng pagcocoach kailangan nasa isip mo na darating araw na ganoon. Mahal ko itong team na ito, gusto ko silang kasama."

One of the reasons Guiao decided to leave NLEX was that he was offered to take a job in a corporate setting.

Guiao believes he still has a lot to offer in terms of handling a team, given the experience that he had during his tenure as NLEX coach.

"I feel marami pa akong i-contribute sa coaching. The problem is the opportunity they were giving me was be a part of their corporate set up. Napakaganda ng offer nila, Pinag-usapan namin ng family ko. But it would mean na lalayo ako sa coaching," he said.

"Ayaw ko pa naman kasi ang feeling ko mas maganda ako mag-coach ngayon kaysa nung una akong dumating sa NLEX."

It was during his stay as NLEX coach when he was given the chance to handle Gilas Pilipinas while it competed in international tournaments.

"Knowing the 6 years of experience, going to the Asian Cup to the World Games. Kahit na-short ka sa goals mo, mas marami kang natutunan sa failures and shortcomings," he said.

"'Pag tumigil ako mawawala 'yun. I'm not ready to retire but I'm taking a risk hindi natin alam kung may interested naman eh. But at the same time, handa rin ako for that. Ganoon talaga."

