PBA: Yeng Guiao leaves NLEX

Former NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Yeng Guiao has vacated his post as head coach of NLEX after five seasons with the Road Warriors just weeks before the opening of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on September 21.

“It was a mutual decision between the NLEX Road Warriors management and Coach Yeng Guiao to end the agreement,” the NLEX management said in a statement.

Under Guiao, the Road Warriors were able to reach the semifinals twice and reached the playoffs in the last three conferences.

Guiao joined NLEX in 2016, replacing Boyet Fernandez.

“We thank him for developing the team. In fact, we reached semis twice and this showed how he professionalized the team," NLEX said.

“We wish Coach Yeng all the best in his future endeavors.”

A 7-time PBA champion, Guiao was able to develop players who became members of Gilas Pilipinas national team, including Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas and Calvin Oftana.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO