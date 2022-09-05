Edward credited OhMyV33nus for calling the shots on the momentum-snapping play against RSG Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - All it took was a game-winning flank by Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap for Blacklist to finally come away with the win against defending MPL Philippines champions RSG Philippines after a 30-minute long Game 3 matchup.

The 17-year-old EXP-laner credited captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna for calling the shots on the momentum-snapping play.

"Si Momshoe (OhMyV33nus) po kasi alam niyang nagki-clear 'yung Beatrix sa mid kaya cinall niya ako na ikutan 'yung Beatrix sa likod para hulihin ko," Edward told reporters after their win against the reigning local and Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) champions.

It was MSC finals MVP's Eman "EMANN" Sangco's Beatrix who posed problems for Blacklist in team fights, and was an integral part of the Kingslayers' Game 1 win against the reigning world champs.

And while the gold-laner was clearing out minions in the mid-lane in the 30-minute mark, Edward went from behind and popped his Esmeralda's "Falling Star Moon," which also incidentally caught out Dylan "Light" Catipon's Lolita.

After that, the reigning world champions never looked back, pulled a wipeout, and came away with the win in the clash of ML's international titans.

For head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza, RSG Philippines -- who like them, are also trying to recover from early-season woes -- put up a good fight in the long-haul match.

"Kung hindi naman talaga sila nag-practice nang mabuti, mado-dominate namin. But the fact na naging dikit ang laban, ibig sabihin nag-practice ng RSG, just like us. Masaya sila kalaban. Sila 'yung gusto mong makalaro uit nang paulit-ulit dahil alam niyong gusto niyo manalo sa kanila dahil malakas sila, hindi 'yung gusto mo manalo kasi ayaw mo ma-trashtalk," he said.

Blacklist now sits on top of the standings with 14 points, followed by Omega Esports and Onic PH who have 13 points each.

Blacklist will face Nexplay on Friday.

