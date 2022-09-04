Blacklist International ahead of their match against RSG Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After a brief slump, Blacklist International are ending the first half of the season on top of the MPL Season 10 standings after defeating defending champions RSG Philippines in their matchup at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City, Sunday.

Blacklist now have a slight lead of 14 points in the season standings, with a 5-2 win-loss record, followed by Onic Philippines and Omega who are tied with 13 points apiece.

Reigning Southeast Asia Cup champions RSG PH sit 4th in the standings with a 4-3 match record.

Before winning against TNC last Saturday, Blacklist suffered back-to-back losses against rookie-laden Onic Philippines and Echo Philippines -- a first for the squad when duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario are playing.

Blacklist tried to mount a comeback after falling slightly behind halfway through Game 1, with Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" VIllaluna, Salic "Hadji" Imam, and Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap keeping the reigning world champs at bay.

Salic "Hadji" Imam even managed to pick off captain Dylan "Light" Catipon's Lolita to take the lord and push for the death march in the 18th minute mark, But Light got up just in time to stop that from happening.

After that, RSG regained the momentum, with Light hammering four players with his Noumenon Blast. From there, the reigning Filipino champs went straight to the base and sealed the win off the 20 minute matchup.

Light was the MVP in Game 1 with his Lolita, racking up a whopping 19 assists, on top of 3 kills.

Stealing the Lolita pick for OhMyV33nus, Blacklist pulled ahead in the early stages of Game 2, with Hadji using Faramis, and never looked back as they took complete control of the series, within 10 minutes.

Hadji - known as the "KDA Machine" - took the MVP nod behind a 100 percent kill participation and a 2/0/8 KDA record, as he and Kiel Calvin "Oheb" Soriano's Claude bursted down heroes.

Both squads endured a lengthy bout in Game 3, with the momentum swinging back and forth and the match lingering into the 30th minute mark.

After Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's Balmond went for the kill on Emann "EMAN" Sangco, it was the sign for Blacklist to push forward, go for the wipeout for the death march, as they exploited the long death timers.

Kiel "OHEB" Soriano earned the MVP nod with his Wanwan, with 8 kills and 13 assists, to top 5 deaths.

RSG will face Omega, while Nexplay will face Blacklist on Friday.