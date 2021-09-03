

Fil-American fighter Jackie Buntan came a step closer to a possible women's strawweight Muay Thai title shot by outstriking Argentine's Daniela Lopez in the ONE Super Series Muay Thai match in the all-women "ONE: Empower" card Friday night.

Buntan lit up Lopez with a series of quick combinations coupled with vicious leg kicks.

The bigger Lopez tried to walk down the Fil-Am in the first round, but Buntan unloaded a well-timed right straight left hook combination that wobbled the Argentinian.

Buntan also came close to scoring a knock down in the third round when she caught her foe with another two-three combination that had Lopez reeling.

All three judges scored the bout for Buntan, who picked up her third straight victory under the ONE banner.

The Fil-Am has positioned herself among the top strawweights in her division.

Buntan dedicated her win to a friend in their Muay Thai community back home.

