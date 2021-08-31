Muay Thai: Fil-Am Jackie Buntan eyes strawweight crown

Fil-American striker Jackie Buntan seeks to get a step closer to a world title shot when she battles Argentina's Daniela Lopez in ONE: Empower this Friday in Singapore.

The 24-year-old Buntan holds a 22-5 record and has remained unbeaten in her first two fights in ONE.

"I think when I win this fight I see myself as a top contender worthy of a title shot," said the Filipino-American fighter.

Buntan had an impressive debut in ONE by overpowering Thai star Wondergirl Fairtex last February, before hacking out a hard-fought split decision against No. 5 ranked women’s kickboxing atomweight Ekaterina Vandaryeva last April.

"There's no title holder in my division yet so I think she's going to push me a step closer to fighting for that strawweight world Muay Thai title," said Buntan.

Standing in her way is the 25-year-old Lopez, who will make her debut in ONE. She has been fighting professionally in Thailand and trains at the FA Group in Bangkok.

The Argentine fighter is the No. 4 ranked women’s bantamweight by the WBC Muay Thai. She won her last four fights.

FROM THE ARCHIVES