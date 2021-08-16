Home  >  Sports

ONE's all-women fight card set for September 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 06:20 PM

Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga will be up against Korean star Seo Hee Ham in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix. Handout photo.
Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga will be up against Korean star Seo Hee Ham in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship on Monday announced that its all-women's fight card, ONE: Empower, will be held on September 3 with Filipina atomweight Denice Zamboanga among the featured fighters.

Zamboanga, the top-ranked contender in the atomweight division, will face off against South Korea's Seo Hee Ham in a ONE Atomweight Grand Prix bout.

It will be Seo's debut in the promotion. 

In the main event, ONE strawwewight women's champion Xiong Jing Nan will defend her title against No. 2 ranked contender Michelle Nicolini. 

Filipino-American striker Jackie Buntan will also see action, as she takes on Daniela Lopez in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout.

Below is the full fight card:

ONE EMPOWER
Read More:  mixed martial arts   MMA   ONE Championship   ONE: Empower   Denice Zamboanga  