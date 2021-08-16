ONE's all-women fight card set for September 3

Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga will be up against Korean star Seo Hee Ham in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship on Monday announced that its all-women's fight card, ONE: Empower, will be held on September 3 with Filipina atomweight Denice Zamboanga among the featured fighters.

Zamboanga, the top-ranked contender in the atomweight division, will face off against South Korea's Seo Hee Ham in a ONE Atomweight Grand Prix bout.

It will be Seo's debut in the promotion.

In the main event, ONE strawwewight women's champion Xiong Jing Nan will defend her title against No. 2 ranked contender Michelle Nicolini.

Filipino-American striker Jackie Buntan will also see action, as she takes on Daniela Lopez in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout.

Below is the full fight card: