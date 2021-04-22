Muay Thai: Jackie Buntan proud to represent PH in ONE on TNT IV



Filipino-American Jackie Buntan is excited to be returning to action in ONE on TNT IV, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore next week.

Buntan will take on Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva following an impressive debut against the highly regarded Wondergirl Fairtex.

“My family is beyond proud and excited for me to compete on ONE’s TNT show. Being signed to martial arts’ biggest stage is one thing, but adding the factor of competing on a live TNT show, they are ecstatic and almost in shock that my dreams are coming to fruition,” said Buntan.

“I feel completely honored and grateful for the opportunity to be on ONE’s fourth show that will be aired on TNT! Being born and raised here in the United States, I’m excited for my friends and family, and all the other American fans can get a taste of what ONE Championship has to offer.”

Buntan made her ONE Super Series debut against Wondergirl earlier this year, winning by a wide unanimous decision in a fairly one-sided affair.

The victory opened up a lot of doors for the 23-year-old and introduced her to fans in the Philippines, where her family is originally from.

Buntan is also thankful for the amount of support she has received from fans and media alike.

“There have been so many articles and coverage from so many news outlets in the Philippines that have shown nothing but love and support. It definitely adds to my confidence, not only as a fighter, but as a person. Having the nation of the Philippines rocking with me and supporting me just proves to me that I can make people excited and proud just by doing what I love to do,” said Buntan.

“Being able to represent my bloodline and heritage means the world to me. Being a Filipino-American competing in ONE Super Series is a great opportunity for me to not only chase after my dreams as a fighter, but also to open doors for the younger generation and prove that through hard work and resilience, you can make the life you want for yourself.”

