Muay Thai: Jackie Buntan adds more Pinoy flavor in ‘ONE on TNT IV’

Eduard Folayang won’t be the only Filipino featuring next week on the massive “ONE on TNT IV” card.

Striker Jackie Buntan returns to the Circle to take on Ekaterina Vandaryeva in a 3-round strawweight Muay Thai bout on the lead card scheduled April 29.

The young and talented Filipina-American turned heads in her debut in February when she stopped surging Wondergirl Fairtex on her tracks to take a convincing unanimous decision victory.

In that match, the 23-year-old showcased her full arsenal, displaying her footwork, fast hands, and most notably her power, evident when she knocked down the highly favored Thai in the first round.

From that point on, there was no stopping Buntan from picking her first ONE win. With how she performed, she’s easily one of the brightest talents in the strawweight division.

If Buntan continues her stellar outing against Belarusian Vandaryeva, then it would draw her closer to the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai title in the future.

Headlining the card is ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang, who defends his strap against longtime rival Vitaly Bigdash.

Completing the main card is the return of Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez, who was in a controversial outing at “ONE on TNT I” after being disqualified for accidentally hitting Iuri Lapicus in the back of the head.

