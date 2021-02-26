Muay thai: Tactical Jackie Buntan overwhelms Thailand’s Wondergirl in ONE debut

US-based Filipina striker Jackie Buntan came out with an impressive showing in her ONE Championship debut, shutting out Thailand's Wondergirl Fairtex in their ONE Super Series muay thai match on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Buntan, who has been training with atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd, showed superb fighting IQ and quick hands over Fairtex, a 2-time Thailand muay thai champion.

The 23-year-old Buntan also had decisive control of distance all throughout the fight, usually drilling Fairtex with a burst of combinations before sliding away from the Thai's counter right hand.

Near the end of the first round, Buntan fired a 3-punch combination capped with a quick left hand that sent Fairtex face down to the canvass.

Fairtext beat the count, but she was never the same since.

After 3 rounds, all 3 judges scored the fight in favor of Buntan, who could not contain her delight during the post fight interview.

"I have 100 percent confidence, 100 percent training . . . Oh my God, I can't talk. Loss for words," said Buntan, who was born to Filipino parents in California.

"I had a 100 percent confidence in my training, my coaches and I believe I brought that with me in the stage tonight."

