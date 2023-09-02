Yuki Kawamura (C) of Japan drives through Anderson Correia (L), Will Tavares and Edy Tavares (R) of Cape Verde during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 classification match between Japan and Cape Verde in Okinawa, Japan, September 2, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Japan has punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This, after they averted a fourth quarter meltdown to claim an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde in the classification phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Saturday evening at the Okinawa Arena.

In front of a supportive home crowd, Japan built a huge 20-point lead then weathered Cape Verde's comeback attempt in the final quarter to take their second win in Group O. The co-hosts finished with a 3-2 win-loss record, ensuring that they will finish as the highest-ranked Asian team in the World Cup.

Joshua Hawkinson was the hero for Japan, scoring 29 points on top of seven rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in a no-relief effort. Keisei Tominaga added 22 points, and Yuta Watanabe shook off a poor shooting night by hauling down 10 rebounds.

Tominaga's three-pointer gave Japan its biggest lead, 73-53, with two minutes left in the third period and they looked ready to cruise to a big victory.

But their offense sputtered in the final period while Cape Verde scored 13 unanswered points. Japan did not get on the board until the 2:48 mark, off a free throw by Makoto Hiejima that made it 74-68.

A split at the line by Edy Tavares made it a one-possession game, 74-71, with still 1:12 to go but Hawkinson came up with a clutch layup with just under 50 seconds left. He was also fouled by Ivan Almeida on the play and calmly knocked down the bonus free throw for a 77-71 Japan lead.

And after Betinho Gomes bricked a three-pointer in Cape Verde's next possession, Hawkinson put the finishing touches on the win as he drilled a corner triple to peg the final score.

Japan's victory takes every other Asian country out of the running for the automatic Olympic berth, including China and the Philippines who are playing at the Araneta Coliseum as of press time.

Tavares and Shane da Rosa led Cape Verde with 11 points each. They concluded their tournament with a 1-4 win-loss record.

