Joshua Hawkinson (C) and Yudai Baba (R) of Japan in action against Yohanner Sifontes of Venezuela during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 classification round match between Japan and Venezuela in Okinawa, Japan, August 31, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Japan erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Venezuela, 86-77, and move closer to clinching an Olympic berth on Thursday at the Okinawa Arena.

It was Japan's second win of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 after their upset over Finland in the group stage, and it put them in pole position to finish as the top team from Asia in the tournament.

Only the highest-ranked Asian side will gain automatic qualification to next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Makoto Hiejima paced Japan with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Yuta Watanabe had 21 points and eight rebounds. Yuki Kawamura finished with a 19-point, 11-assist double-double in 30 minutes.

Japan trailed by 15 points, 68-53, with 8:12 to play in the classification match off a jumper by Heissler Guillent. But they showed no quit, with Kawamura and Yudai Baba sparking their comeback.

Hiejima gave Japan the lead for good when he converted a Baba dime in transition for a 75-74 count with 1:55 to play. He was also fouled on the play by Miguel Ruiz, and Hiejima calmly knocked down the bonus free throw for a two-point lead.

Guillent's jumper misfired on the other end, and Kawamura drilled a clutch three-pointer in Japan's next possession, 79-74. Jhornan Zamora answered with a triple of his own to keep Venezuela in the hunt, but Hiejima knocked down his own three-pointer for an 82-77 count with just 47 seconds left.

Zamora's long-range attempt misfired in Venezuela's next trip down, and Baba sealed the win as he converted an alley-oop layup off a fine pass from Kawamura.

Japan wound up out-scoring Venezuela 33-15 in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Garly Sojo led Venezuela with 20 points, while Nestor Colmenares had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Japan will wrap up the classification phase against Cape Verde on September 2, while Venezuela takes on Finland on the same day.

