IESF: Sibol assured of podium finish in MLBB

Sibol's national esports team for MLBB poses for photos after winning 2-0 against Indonesia in the International Esports Federation World Esports Championship in Iasi, Romania. Courtesy: Sibol

MANILA - National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team is assured of a podium finish in the International Esports Federation World Esports Championship in Iasi, Romania.

This comes after they swept rival country Indonesia in the upper bracket semifinals held Friday afternoon (Friday evening in the Philippines.) Sibol, represented by players of AP Bren, asserted mastery over Indonesia, represented by Bigetron Alpha who is lea by ex-RRQ Hoshi's Calvin "VYN."

Sibol successfully counter-punished VYN's Noumenon Blast and orchestrated a near-wipeout in the 11:43 mark of Game 2 before destroying their opponents' base for the win.

The national esports team swept the Group Stages before making it in the playoffs, where they swept the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the opener.

Sibol will face Saudi Arabia tonight for the first spot in the gold medal match.

