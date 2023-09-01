Tekken 7: AK marches on to IESF gold medal match

AK during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Sibol's Alexandre "AK" Laverez on Friday marched on to the Grand Finals of the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Esports Championships held in Iasi, Romania.

AK, the 2019 SEA games silver medalist, only dropped one match since he started his campaign last August 26.

AK swept the group stages accounting for a 5-0 record in Group A.

In the playoffs, AK defeated Colombia, Denmark, and Greece before sweeping South Korea for the Grand Finals slot.

He will face Pakistan's Atif in the gold medal match to be held Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team is in the upper bracket semifinals of the competition.