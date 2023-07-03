AP Bren's officials and players pose for photos. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Bren Esports will now change its name to AP Bren, the team announced Monday, as it welcomes new ownership for the team.

Bren, which has a world championship in ML, and three MPL titles on their belt, will usher in a new beginning for the team.

"We've been recently going through a lot of challenges, and changes in our company but thankfully we're still moving forward, thanks to all the support," AP Bren Director Jab Escutin said in a press conference.

Aces Pro Corp, a household name in the grassroots esports scene in the Philippines, will now manage the organization, with AJ Ponce on board as its chief executive officer (CEO).

"It's no secret that we've been running into a couple of issues with our current management," Escutin said without elaborating on the issue.

Bren Esports' founder and former owner, Bernard Chong, was tagged by a Manila court as the owner a cargo services corporation involved in the importation of P1.8 billion worth of drugs in 2019 at the Manila International Container Port.

However, the Court of Appeals cleared Chong, after he filed a Petition for Certiorari and presented documents proving he was not connected with the company long before the drugs were caught.

Chong founded Bren Esports in 2017, which is the first Filipino organization to take home the world championship title in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

It also housed players in other titles such as Valorant, Tekken 7, Dota 2, and League of Legends: Wild Rift.