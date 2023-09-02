Gilas Pilipinas huddles during its game against South Sudan in the classification round of the FIBA 2023 World Cup held at the Araneta Coliseum on August 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas has one last chance to salvage its campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, and assistant coach Tim Cone says the team will put together a "superhuman effort" in their final game.

Gilas has lost its first four games of the tournament, with an 87-68 setback to South Sudan last Thursday ousting them from the race for an outright Olympic spot.

"It's been tough on all of us, the players, the coaching staff, everyone involved," Cone said on X [formerly Twitter], regarding the national team's campaign in the home tournament. "Needless to say, the results have not been what we wanted."

"But we're proud of our effort," the Barangay Ginebra tactician also said.

Gilas assistant coach Tim Cone assures that the national team will give its all against China. Screenshot from Tim Cone's X account.

The Philippines had a relatively promising start, losing 87-81 to Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic last August 25 at the Philippine Arena in front of a record crowd.

But their campaign took a downturn with an 80-70 loss to Angola, and they were outlasted by Italy, 90-83, in their final group round game. Needing to win against South Sudan just to stay in the race for an Olympic berth, Gilas instead succumbed to its worst loss of the tournament so far.

They now have to face an Asian powerhouse in China in their last game on Saturday evening at the Araneta Coliseum, with a victory boosting their chances of sealing a place in an Olympic qualifying tournament next year.

"We're now going to go out and give one more superhuman effort to beat China tonight," Cone assured.

Meanwhile, Cone has also rebuffed calls for him to take over the Gilas Pilipinas head coaching post, as the clamor for Chot Reyes' resignation grows louder over the team's successive losses.

Speaking to Carlo Pamintuan of One Sports, Cone said: "If coach Chot goes, I go."

"Some assistant coaches come into a team believing that they will get their chance to be the head coach someday but that’s not me. I’m here to serve at Coach Chot’s pleasure. I’m only here to support him because I believe in him," said Cone.

Reyes himself has left it up to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to decide on his future with the national team.

