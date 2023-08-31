FIBA: Chot Reyes leaves 'personal future' in SBP's hands

Gilas coach Chot Reyes reacts during the Philippines' game against South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes admitted he can not speak on his future with the national team, as their disappointing performances continue in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Even with one game left against China in the classification round, The Filipinos are already out of the running for an automatic Olympic spot.

Given their poor outings in front of their home crowd, Reyes said he will leave it up to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to decide on his future with the national team.

"I think with regards with my personal future, that really is in the hands of the federation," a dejected Reyes said during the post game presser after yet another defeat, this time against South Sudan.

"For myself, we all know I've already retired and left this job several times. But when I've been asked to come back, I could not turn my back to the call of service to flag and country... They (SBP) know my feelings we're in constant communications."



"That's why I can not answer the second question what the future for this Gilas team. What we have right now is only in front of us."

But Reyes is optimistic that the bright is future for the national team that is filled with young talents.

"Even apart from me, the future with these guys, the core we have right now, that's a very young core. Kai (Sotto), AJ (Edu), Dwight (Ramos), even Rhenz (Abando), Jamie (Malonzo)... those are in the early 20's, mid 20's. There are core or nucleus of guys here, that's a bright future ahead of us."

Local basketball fans have become increasingly critical of Reyes especially after the nationals failed to win a single game in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup.

He has been jeered by fans when being introduced ahead of their games against Italy and South Sudan.

