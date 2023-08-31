Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- National team coach Chot Reyes on Thursday apologized for Gilas Pilipinas' dismal performance in the FIBA World Cup, the latest of which was an 87-68 beating at the hands of tournament newcomer South Sudan in the classification round.

Hampered by a bad shooting night, the nationals were unable to match the quickness and impressive outside shooting of South Sudan which launched a massive first quarter.

The Filipinos mounted a series of rallies, but they were not enough to overhaul a 21-point deficit.

It was Gilas Pilipinas' fourth straight defeat since the group stage of the tournament -- and one that ended their hopes of securing an outright Olympic ticket as the highest-ranked Asian team.

"Numerous times, I said we are really sorry we are not able to deliver and take full accountability and full responsibility," said Reyes.

When asked about a previous quote that the losses should be a learning experience for the team, Reyes said: "This is a time for us to win and execute."

"The learning It's supposed to happen way back, this was a time for us to win and execute."

South Sudan was the first of two remaining assignments for Gilas after the nationals lost three straight games in the Group Stage and were relegated to the Classification Round.

The Filipinos needed two wins in the classification phase with hopes of becoming the highest ranked Asian team in the tournament.

But Japan scored its second victory in the FIBA World Cup by beating Venezuela, 86-77, thereby inching closer to punching its ticket to Paris 2024.

"We knew this is the game we'd absolutely have to win, because somebody else will get the wins. That's why I'm very disappointed," said Reyes. "I'm not surprised that Japan won. There goes our Olympic dream for now."

Gilas will hope to win its final assignment against China on Saturday, which may boost its chances of getting a ticket to an Olympic qualifying tournament next year.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



RELATED VIDEO