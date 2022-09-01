Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) in action as Gilas Pilipinas battle the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Nine years since he last played against Saudi Arabia, Japeth Aguilar finally got the opportunity to play them again in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Barangay Ginebra standout was the last holdover of the Gilas Pilipinas squad that defeated Saudi Arabia, 78-66, in the group stage of the 2013 FIBA Asia Championships en route to a second-place finish in the tournament.

Aguilar, then just 26 years old, had two points and five rebounds in 15 minutes of action in that game.

On Monday night, Aguilar got the chance to play Saudi Arabia again, amid different circumstances. Unlike in 2013 when he was part of the national team's young core group, Aguilar is now the veteran of a Gilas squad that is being evaluated for next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

He had eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes against Saudi Arabia, but it was the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto who grabbed headlines after the Philippines' 84-46 win.

"Hindi ko na-realize," Aguilar said when informed that he was the lone player from the 2013 squad. "Isa pa rin naman tayo sa powerhouse sa Asia… Grabe. Ibang-iba 'yung team na ito, compared sa team na I was in 2013."

In 2013, Gilas had Larry Fonacier and LA Tenorio to lead the way in scoring, with 12 points each. Marcus Douthit was their naturalized player, and he produced 10 points and 11 rebounds in the game. Saudi Arabia still paraded some members of that 2013 team on Monday night, notably Mohammed Almarwani and Fahad Belal.

Having represented the Philippines numerous times since 2013, Aguilar is encouraged by the performance of his young teammates against Saudi Arabia.

"I'm very happy na we're still getting these young talents," said Aguilar.

He was especially proud of the 20-year-old Sotto, who weathered a shaky start to finish with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks against Saudi Arabia.

"Kai, as young as he is, is already a core player ng Philippine basketball," Aguilar said of the young center. "I can't say advice, kasi 'di ko siya maa-advice. Alam na niya ang gagawin niya."

"Let's just support Kai, and 'yung journey na lang ni Kai is to keep growing and keep learning sa mga experience niya. I believe na isa siya sa magiging dominant players sa Asia, and even the world," he added. "He's young, he's just 20 years old."

