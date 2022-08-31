Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) in action as Gilas Pilipinas battle the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Local leagues will make accommodations for Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, national team coach Chot Reyes has assured.

The Philippines went 1-1 in the fourth window, losing to Lebanon before bouncing back with a big win against Saudi Arabia. Powering the squad was Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson, who averaged 25 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in two games for the team.

Clarkson, however, will not be available for the next window in November with the NBA season in full swing. The PBA, UAAP, and NCAA will also be in the midst of their competitions at that point, but Reyes said they have come to an agreement with the local leagues regarding the availability of their players.

"We've already talked about it with the PBA, they're going to make players available. The same thing with the UAAP and the NCAA," Reyes said after Gilas' 84-46 demolition of Saudi Arabia on Monday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"In the last SBP [Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas] general meeting, last month, they already said that the UAAP and the NCAA are willing to, if necessary, call a break, a two-week break, to their schedule to accommodate, to allow players that we may select to come and play in the November window," he added.

"I think the same thing [is true] with the PBA," said Reyes. "So we're looking forward to that."

Of the 13-man roster that competed in the fourth window, one hailed from the collegiate ranks -- Carl Tamayo of the University of the Philippines. Reyes called up five PBA players -- Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo, Meralco's Chris Newsome, and NLEX's Calvin Oftana.

Japan-based professionals were once again available: Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Kiefer Ravena. The B.League regularly gives way to the FIBA windows, stopping their games for at least two weeks to allow for players to report to their national teams.

Completing the team were Clarkson, Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers and free agent Roosevelt Adams.

"Nothing is set in stone yet," Reyes said as to the roster for the fifth window. "But the discussions have already started."

Gilas, which currently has a 3-3 record in the qualifiers, will play Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13 in the upcoming window. Both games will be on the road.

