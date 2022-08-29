Kai Sotto in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto believes he still has so much more to work on after putting up a double-double in the Philippines' romp over Saudi Arabia on Monday night.

The young Filipino center recovered from a shaky start to put up 16 points and 13 rebounds in their 84-46 victory, which gave them a 3-3 record in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

"It's a good win. I'm glad na we ended it strong," said Sotto, who made just four of 10 shots from the field but connected on eight of 11 free throws while dealing with the physical play of the Saudi Arabian big men.

"Para sa akin, 'yung experience all in all was really fun, and marami akong natutunan. I consider this a success for us," he added.

Sotto also tallied four blocks in the game and thrilled the crowd with a couple of alley-oop dunks. In particular, he showed that he already had chemistry with Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson.

Yet the 20-year-old center wasn't completely pleased with his outing, noting: "I have to be better."

"I never had a perfect game, and I think I didn't play good enough. But, we won, so a win is a win. So I'm happy with that," he said.

Like most of his teammates outside of Clarkson, Sotto struggled in the first quarter. He had a tough time finishing against the Saudi Arabian defense, though he was able to fish for fouls. But he grew stronger as the game progressed and was crucial in their second half run that blew the game open.

"We were just missing shots. Nakita namin na 'yung plan ng Saudi Arabia is to slow the game down," said Sotto.

"I think we're better than them if we play a faster game, so we pressured them in the second half better, and that's probably how nakalamang kami," he added.

The next step in Sotto's progression as a player will come with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League. The center sealed a return to the club after going undrafted in the NBA Rookie Draft earlier in the year.

Sotto is set to fly to Australia tomorrow.

